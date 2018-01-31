Redskins' Fuller speaks too soon, gets traded to Chiefs

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Former Washington Redskins cornerback Kendall Fuller thought he was "safe," but ended up being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The defensive back sent a series of tweets Tuesday night regarding a potential move from the Redskins.

His first message was a response to a tweet from ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, who said that the Redskins were sending an unidentified player to the Chiefs in the swap.

"Awkward," he tweeted Tuesday night, after hearing that the Redskins made a move for Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.

Mannnnn im safe! I ain’t get traded — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018 Me on Twitter after tweeting all that then finding out i got traded! 😂 pic.twitter.com/YHhCzzcsZj — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) January 31, 2018

"Nahh it's not me..." Fuller tweeted. "I don't think. Lol I'm on here tryna find out just like yaa."

"Mannnnn im safe! I ain't get traded," Fuller tweeted three minutes later.

When the news eventually broke that the Redskins surrendered a third-round pick and Fuller for the quarterback, the defender was a bit shocked.

He tweeted a GIF of Homer Simpson hiding in some bushes, writing: "Me on Twitter after tweeting all that then finding out i got traded!"

.@PFF ranked @Kefu11er the 7th best CB in the league this season with a 90.0 overall grade. Heading into the final week of the season, when Fuller had been targeted, he allowed a passer rating of 51.1, the fifth-best mark among all CBs in 2017: https://t.co/GN4MQfZHvI pic.twitter.com/AgEJNSBMB9 — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) January 13, 2018

Fuller, 22, eventually put a more positive spin on his move.

"On a more serious note, I can't wait to get to Kansas City! I'm excited to be a Chief!!" he tweeted after midnight Wednesday.

Fuller was a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The Virginia Tech product had 54 tackles, 10 passes defensed, four interceptions and a forced fumble last season. He started 12 games for the Redskins in two seasons with the franchise.