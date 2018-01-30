Home / Sports News / NFL

Minnesota Vikings LB Anthony Barr looking for long-term contract extension

Jan. 30, 2018
Linebacker Anthony Barr wants to remain with the Minnesota Vikings. He is hoping the team feels the same way.

Barr is entering the final season of his five-year rookie contract and is looking for the Vikings to sign him to a long-term extension before Week 1.

"Yeah, I love it here," Barr told the Pioneer Press of St. Paul. "Absolutely. I really love my teammates. I really love this team. I love the city. I could see myself being here for the future."

Barr, 25, has made the Pro Bowl in each of his last three seasons and has not missed a game in the past two seasons. He will make $12.306 million next season but declined to say if he was seeking a certain dollar amount for an extension.

"I don't really worry about that kind of stuff," said Barr. "Money comes and goes, so I'll be happy just to be secure."

A first-round draft pick (No. 9 overall) out of UCLA in 2014, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound Barr registered a career-best 75 tackles this past season for Minnesota, which lost to Philadelphia 38-7 in the NFC Championship Game.

"It was real tough," Barr said. "Unfortunately, we didn't take advantage of the opportunity as a team. We played pretty poorly. I don't think anyone necessarily had a good game, and it's unfortunate that we had our worst game of the season on our biggest stage."

