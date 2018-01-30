Home / Sports News / NFL

Indianapolis Colts to add Dave DeGuglielmo as offensive line coach

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 30, 2018 at 6:18 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

The Indianapolis Colts cannot officially announce Josh McDaniels as their head coach until after the Super Bowl, but it appears they have hired another assistant coach.

Dave DeGuglielmo, who was the Miami Dolphins' offensive line coach this past season, will join the Colts' staff as Indianapolis' offensive line coach, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Tuesday.

DeGuglielmo joined Miami's staff in October as a replacement for Chris Foerster, but the Dolphins did not retain DeGuglielmo following the season.

DeGuglielmo spent three years as the offensive line coach in Miami from 2009-11 and was offensive line coach for the New York Jets in 2012.

DeGuglielmo was with the Patriots as offensive line coach in 2014-2015, which is when he was on the same staff as McDaniels, New England's current offensive coordinator.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Patriots' White chalks up playoff success to McDaniels Patriots' White chalks up playoff success to McDaniels
Eagles' Zach Ertz, USWNT wife share Super Bowl Opening Night Eagles' Zach Ertz, USWNT wife share Super Bowl Opening Night
Boston radio host calls Tom Brady's daughter a 'pissant,' QB cuts off interview Boston radio host calls Tom Brady's daughter a 'pissant,' QB cuts off interview
Ajayi 'blessed' to land with Doug Pederson, Eagles after Dolphins trade Ajayi 'blessed' to land with Doug Pederson, Eagles after Dolphins trade
Pelicans fan pretends to be part of team, shoots in warm-up Pelicans fan pretends to be part of team, shoots in warm-up
Loading...