Indianapolis Colts to add Dave DeGuglielmo as offensive line coach

The Indianapolis Colts cannot officially announce Josh McDaniels as their head coach until after the Super Bowl, but it appears they have hired another assistant coach.

Dave DeGuglielmo, who was the Miami Dolphins' offensive line coach this past season, will join the Colts' staff as Indianapolis' offensive line coach, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Tuesday.

DeGuglielmo joined Miami's staff in October as a replacement for Chris Foerster, but the Dolphins did not retain DeGuglielmo following the season.

DeGuglielmo spent three years as the offensive line coach in Miami from 2009-11 and was offensive line coach for the New York Jets in 2012.

DeGuglielmo was with the Patriots as offensive line coach in 2014-2015, which is when he was on the same staff as McDaniels, New England's current offensive coordinator.