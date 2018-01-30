Indianapolis Colts' Andrew Luck shows progress, will begin throwing soon

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is ready to move forward with his rehabilitation program.

Luck, who missed the entire 2017 season with shoulder issues, will head to Los Angeles to begin a throwing program, NFL.com reported Tuesday, citing a source.

That represents a major development for Luck, who went to Europe for an extended treatment and rehab program in November in an effort to avoid a second surgery.

Luck will work with the tandem of Tom House and Adam Dedeaux at the 3DQB Clinic in Los Angeles. Among the NFL quarterbacks who have worked with House are Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Matthew Stafford and Matt Ryan.

Luck has not taken a snap in a game since the regular-season finale of the 2016 season. He underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum on Jan. 15, 2017.

Recurring soreness in Luck's shoulder prompted the Colts to finally shut him down two weeks after he returned to practice on Oct. 4. He went on injured reserve on Nov. 2.

After appearing in just seven games in 2015 due to injuries, Luck was coming off perhaps his best overall performance in his six-year NFL career in 2016. He completed 346 of 545 passes (63.5 percent) for 4,240 yards with 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, and also ran 64 times for 341 yards with two more scores.

For his career, Luck -- the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft and a three-time Pro Bowler -- has completed 1,570 of 2,651 passes (59.2 percent) for 19,078 yards with 132 touchdowns and 68 interceptions, and has 286 rushing attempts for 1,442 yards and 14 more touchdowns.