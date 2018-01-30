Dallas Cowboys promote pair of coaches

The reshuffling of the Dallas Cowboys' coaching staff continued with a pair of promotions, ESPN Dallas reported Tuesday.

Ben Bloom will take over as the team's linebackers coach while Keith O'Quinn will be elevated to special teams coach.

A member of head coach Jason Garrett's staff since 2011, Bloom has served in a number of capacities with Dallas, including assistant coach/special projects the past two seasons.

Bloom will succeed Matt Eberflus, who is expected to become the defensive coordinator in Indianapolis under incoming coach Josh McDaniels.

O'Quinn spent the past four seasons as an assistant to special teams coach Rich Bisaccia, who is taking over the same position with the Oakland Raiders.

He also has been on the staff since 2011, serving in several roles until taking over as assistant special teams coach in 2014.