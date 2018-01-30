Brady, Edelman, Amendola star in episode 3 of 'Tom vs. Time'

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has an interesting outlook about how he thinks people evaluate his career.

He thinks they don't care about what he has done in the past and are only concerned about the present.

Brady revealed those thoughts Tuesday in the latest episode of his docu-series Tom vs. Time. The Patriots superstar workouts out with teammates Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman at the beginning of the episode. A portion of the footage was shot at the Yellowstone Club in Montana.

"We are trying to build something together," Brady said in the episode. "I think we all need to feel like we are part of the same unit. You are all the same when you are out on the field."

"No one really gives a [expletive] what I've done. They want me to do it now. The same way that I want them to do it now. I don't care if they won the Heisman. I don't care if you went to Michigan or Alabama. Now they are a Patriot and now I need them to perform a job."

Brady is considered one of the best - if not the best - quarterbacks of all time. The 40-year-old has done it all during his 18-year NFL tenure. He entered the league as a sixth round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. He went on to make the Pro Bowl 13 times, be named an All-Pro three times, win two NFL MVP awards, the Comeback Player of the Year award and is eyeing his sixth Super Bowl victory this weekend.

After the footage rolls of Brady working out with his friends and teammates, it cuts to the trio watching clips from Super Bowl LI. The Patriots mounted a ferocious comeback in that bout, after trailing 28-3 to the Atlanta Falcons. It was the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Amendola, Edelman and Brady exchange barbs, before enjoying some off-roading on ATVs and watching Brady get a massage from Alex Guerrero.

Edelman and Amendola have each won two Super Bowls with Brady. Amendola has been teammates with Brady since 2013, while Edelman joined the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

At the end of the episode, Brady shares some hugs and snuggles with his daughter Vivian. The 5-year-old was recently the target of some disparaging remarks from a radio host at WEEI. The host called the little girl an "annoying little pissant."

Brady has since responded to the comments, going on the air at WEEI and telling the station that he'll have to evaluate returning for future segments. The station apologized and placed the host on indefinite suspension.

Brady addressed those moves on Monday at Opening Night in Minneapolis, saying he hopes the host doesn't get fired.

"I certainly hope the guy isn't fired," Brady told reports. "I would hate for that to happen."

The Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles kickoff Super Bowl LII at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Minneapolis.