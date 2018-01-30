Arizona Cardinals expected to name Kirby Wilson running backs coach

Kirby Wilson is expected to be named the Arizona Cardinals' running backs coach, according to a published report Tuesday.

It will mark a return to the desert for Wilson, radio station 98.7 FM in Arizona reported. Wilson served as the running backs coach with the Cardinals for three seasons from 2004-06.

Wilson spent the past two seasons as the running backs coach of the Cleveland Browns. His replacement in Cleveland is Freddie Kitchens, who was the Cardinals' running backs coach this past season.

The 56-year-old Wilson has ample NFL experience as a running backs coach. He served in that capacity with the New England Patriots (1997-99), Washington Redskins (2000), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2003-04), Pittsburgh Steelers (2007-13) and Minnesota Vikings (2014-15) before landing with Cleveland.

Arizona finished 8-8 in 2017 despite losing star running back David Johnson to a fractured left wrist in the season opener.