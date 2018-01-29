Tampa Bay Buccaneers name Todd Monken to offensive coordinator position

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a pair of coaching moves Monday, promoting Skyler Fulton to wide receivers coach and announcing Todd Monken will focus exclusively on his offensive coordinator responsibilities.

Fulton spent last season as an offensive assistant coach while Monken was responsible for calling the plays on offense and coaching the wide receivers.

Fulton played three seasons for Tampa Bay head coach Dirk Koetter at Arizona State. He spent the 2016 preseason as one of the Tampa Bay's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching fellows.

Monken has spent the last two seasons as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach after going 13-25 in three seasons as the head coach of Southern Mississippi.

Last season, Tampa Bay finished 5-11 and ranked 18th in the NFL by averaging 20.9 points per game.