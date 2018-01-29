Oakland Raiders officially tab Brian Callahan as QB coach

In a move that was reported on Friday, the Oakland Raiders officially hired Brian Callahan as quarterbacks coach on Monday.

Callahan, the son of former Oakland head coach Bill Callahan, will join an overhauled coaching staff under Jon Gruden, who left ESPN to replace Jack Del Rio. Callahan is entering his ninth season as an NFL coach, having spent six seasons with the Denver Broncos (2010-15) and two years with the Detroit Lions (2016-17).

Callahan joins the Raiders after serving as the quarterbacks coach of the Lions, overseeing the development of quarterback Matthew Stafford. Over the course of his two-year stint with the Lions, Stafford ranked in the top 10 in touchdown passes (53), passing yards (8,773), completions (759), completion percentage (65.5) and pass interception percentage (1.7).

Prior to joining the Lions, Callahan broke in to the NFL with the Broncos, spending six years with the club in numerous offensive roles, entering as a coaching assistant in 2010, quality control - offense from 2011-12, offensive assistant in 2013-14 and finished as an offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach in 2015.

Prior to joining the NFL coaching ranks, Callahan spent two years (2008-09) at Junipero Serra High School in nearby San Mateo, Calif., as the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. From 2006-07, Callahan was a graduate assistant at UCLA, serving in the Bruins' football operations department in 2006 before expanding his role in 2007 by working with the wide receivers, breaking down opponent game film and assisting with game preparation.