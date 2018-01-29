LB coach Gary Gibbs out, Kansas City Chiefs promote six others

The Kansas City Chiefs made several coaching changes Monday, including parting ways with longtime linebackers coach Gary Gibbs.

Gibbs, 65, spent the last nine seasons with the team and eight years coaching Kansas City's linebackers. He worked under three head coaches Todd Haley (2009-2011), Romeo Crennel (2012) and current head coach Andy Reid.

Gibbs became the third coach over 60 to leave the team since the season ended with a 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round on Jan. 6. Former assistant head coach Brad Childress and special projects coach Tommy Brasher announced their retirements after the season ended.

Besides parting ways with Gibbs, the team also promoted six coaches and hired two new ones.

Mike Kafka was promoted from offensive quality coach to quarterbacks coach. He joined the Chiefs last season after playing for Reid as a backup quarterback with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mark DeLeone, who joined Reid's staff in 2013, was promoted from assistant linebackers coach to inside linebackers coach.

Mike Smith was promoted from assistant defensive line coach to outside linebackers coach. He joined the team in 2016 after working as an assistant coach for three seasons at Texas Tech.

Corey Matthaei was promoted from assistant quarterbacks coach to assistant offensive line coach. He spent the last two seasons working with quarterbacks and also spent five seasons working with Reid in Philadelphia.

Joe Bleymaier was promoted from offensive quality control coach to assistant quarterbacks coach/pass game analyst. He joined the Chiefs in 2016 after working as an intern under Reid with Philadelphia from 2007 to 2009.

Terry Bradden was elevated from defensive assistant to defensive quality control coach after joining the team last season.

"The coaches we've elevated -- Mike Kafka, Mark DeLeone, Mike Smith, Corey Matthaei, Joe Bleymaier and Terry Bradden -- have each earned their opportunity to take the next step in their careers," Reid said in a statement. "I've watched them grow, learn, teach, and I appreciate how they have gone about the process of improving their crafts. We've also added Jay and David as quality control coaches. I look forward to working with them as they begin their NFL careers."

The Chiefs also hired Jay Valai (defense) and David Girardi (offense) as quality control coaches.