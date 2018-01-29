Cincinnati Bengals snapper Clark Harris sets Guinness record at 2018 Pro Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Clark Harris played in his first Pro Bowl on Sunday after surviving nine years in the NFL.

The chance to play in the game afforded the Bengals center to do something that perhaps no other current NFL player has accomplished -- Harris now owns a Guinness World Record for the longest snap.

A former tight end while at Rutgers, Harris set the record a few days before the game while practicing. His long snap of 36 yards, 8 inches crushed the old record of 36 feet.

"Lifelong dream right here. Honestly is, really is," he told reporters.

A Guinness World Records representative watched and presented Harris with an official certificate.

Harris was selected for the game by Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who guided the AFC to a 24-23 win. The AFC won when Harris' snap in the rain was perfect and Pittsburgh's Chris Boswell booted the extra point for the winning margin with 1:31 left.