Carolina Panthers re-sign offensive lineman Greg Van Roten

The Carolina Panthers re-signed reserve offensive lineman Greg Van Roten to a two-year deal on Monday.

Van Roten signed on the eve of training camp last July and made the team after playing well during the preseason, especially at left guard.

During the regular season, Van Roten appeared in 10 games, mostly on special teams. He received nine of his 10 snaps on offense as a center in Carolina's win over the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 13.

He joined the Panthers after playing 32 games with the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL in 2015 and 2016. Van Roten signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars last February before he was released in May.

Van Roten, 27, originally was signed by the Green Bay Packers in July 2012 out of Penn. He appeared in games for the Packers in 2012 and 2013 and went to training camp with the Seattle Seahawks before being waived.