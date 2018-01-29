Boston radio host calls Tom Brady's daughter a 'pissant,' QB cuts off interview

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady cut his weekly interview short with Boston radio station WEEI after he heard disparaging comments about his daughter.

Vivian Brady is 5-years-old.

Brady appeared on his weekly phone segment on Monday and was asked a question about part time host Alex Reimer calling his daughter an "annoying little pissant" in a previous segment.

Instead of going on with the interview, Brady ended it early. He also casted doubt about if he would ever return to the program.

"Well, I think that - I've tried to come on this show for many years and have showed you guys a lot of respect," Brady said on WEEI. "I've always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys, so it's very disappointing when you hear that, certainly. But my daughter or any child, they certainly don't deserve that."

"I'll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don't have much to say this morning. So, maybe I'll speak with you guys some other time."

Co-host Kirk Minihane apologized for the comments. Reimer has been suspended indefinitely from WEEI.

Brady's family has been in limelight more as of late, with the unveiling of his Facebook Watch doc-series Tom vs. Time. The footage has briefly showed scenes with Brady's three children: Vivian, Benjamin and John Edward. Brady's supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen regularly appears in the docu-series.

Well @AlexReimer1, did you think the only evidence of your attack on Brady's daughter would remain on the @WEEI website? No such luck. Audio is here: https://t.co/3TZEQ4ms0D pic.twitter.com/KpDjgD1Y3a — BestofBSMW (@BestofBSMW) January 26, 2018

The 37-year-old quarterback is going for his sixth Super Bowl this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.