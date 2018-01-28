Indianapolis Colts firm up intention to hire New England Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, as widely suspected, will become the head coach for the Indianapolis Colts after he had a second meeting with team officials, ESPN.com first reported Sunday.

The hiring can't become official until after Super Bowl LII next Sunday between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

McDaniels has been considered a strong frontrunner for the Colts job, but team officials reportedly firmed up their plans after another meeting with McDaniels on Friday. This will be his second head coaching assignment, following an 11-17 record with the Denver Broncos from 2009-10.

McDaniels, 41, rebuilt his stock in New England, where he has been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2012, working with Tom Brady.

McDaniels also was the Patriots quarterbacks coach from 2004 to 2008, serving as coordinator for the final three seasons before leaving for Denver.

"Josh is a great coordinator. Tom is a great quarterback," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said recently. "They have been very productive for us. ... They have both done a great job for the team over a long period of time."

Belichick will have to replace both coordinators after the Super Bowl, as defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is expected to be the head coach of the Detroit Lions.