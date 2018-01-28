Denver Broncos CB Aqib Talib may be on trading block

Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib could be headed elsewhere next season.

The Broncos may consider putting Talib on the trading block during the offseason, KUSA in Denver reported.

Despite Talib being one of the top performers for the Broncos the past few seasons, his contract may precipitate a move, according to the report.

With two years remaining on his six-year, $57 million deal, Talib is slated to make $11 million in 2018 and $8 million in 2019.

Defensive backs Chris Harris and Bradley Roby are signed with the Broncos through the 2018 and 2019 seasons, respectively. Harris' salary is $8.5 million and Roby's is $8.526 million.

With a combined $28 million due to the three cornerbacks in 2018, the cost may be too steep for one position group.

Talib, who turns 32 next month, has been selected to play in the Pro Bowl after each of his four seasons in Denver and five in a row overall. John Elway is the only other Broncos player to be named to the Pro Bowl in four consecutive seasons.

During the 2017 season, Talib totaled 31 tackles and returned his only interception for a 103-yard touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 17, the sixth time since he joined the Broncos that he ran back a pick for a score.

Talib entered the NFL in 2008 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he spent four seasons before joining the New England Patriots for the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

His 34 career interceptions include 10 returned for touchdowns. Talib had two pick-sixes in each of the 2014 and 2015 seasons with the Broncos.