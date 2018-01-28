Delanie Walker, Von Miller lead AFC over NFC in 2018 Pro Bowl

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker with 1:31 left in the game to give the AFC a 24-23 victory over the NFC in the Pro Bowl Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Carr's touchdown pass culminated a seven-play, 47-yard drive that gave the AFC its first lead of the game. Walker, the Pro Bowl Offensive Most Valuable Player, caught another touchdown pass earlier.

On the NFC's last possession, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff fumbled the ball while being sacked and Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller recovered the ball to secure the win.

Miller was selected the Pro Bowl's Defensive Most Valuable Player.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson had two interceptions and Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith returned another interception 79 yards for a touchdown for the NFC.

The NFC established control early, taking a 20-3 halftime lead highlighted by Smith's interception return in the second quarter. It was one of three turnovers by the AFC in the first half that led to 10 points for the NFC.

On a fourth-and-seven play from the AFC 41-yard line, AFC quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tried to connect with Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Antonio Brown but Smith stepped in front of Brown, made the interception, and weaved past would-be tacklers to put the NFC up 17-3 with 7:18 left in the first half.

The AFC threatened to score with a third-and-goal play, but quarterback Alex Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs threw a pass with 2:00 left in the half that was intercepted in the end zone by Peterson.

The NFC drove to the AFC 22-yard line and Graham Gano of the Carolina Panthers made his second field goal with four seconds left in the half, giving his team a 20-3 lead going into halftime.

Peterson also intercepted a pass from Carr with 8:56 left in the fourth quarter.

The AFC scored on the first possession of the second half, cutting the lead to 20-10 on a four-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Walker with 11:20 left in the third quarter.

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy's two-yard scoring run with 5:36 left in the third quarter cut the lead to 20-17.

Gano made his third field goal of the game with 14:13 left in the fourth quarter to increase the NFC lead to 23-17.

Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints started for the NFC and engineered a scoring drive in the game's first possession, completing 7-of-9 passes for 66 yards, culminating with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Minnesota's Adam Thielen.