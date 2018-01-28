Ben Roethlisberger pays tribute to Ryan Shazier at 2018 Pro Bowl

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger paid tribute to teammate Ryan Shazier at the Pro Bowl on Sunday in Orlando, Fla., by wearing custom cleats with a picture of the seriously injured linebacker on them.

Shazier, who suffered a spinal injury during a Dec. 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals that left him without feeling in his legs, was named to the Pro Bowl but obviously couldn't be there for the game.

But he commended Roethlisberger on Twitter for the tribute.

"Ben thanks for letting me be out there with you guys today!!! #probowl," Shazier tweeted.

The cleats also remembered Steelers owner Dan Rooney.

"My #ProBowl cleats! #DanRooney #Shalieve #PrayFor50 #SteelersNation," Roethlisberger tweeted with a picture of the shoes.

Steelers players who were part of the Pro Bowl wore t-shirts honoring Shazier.

"#shalieve still tho... you already know what that black shirt under the jersey was," fullback Roosevelt Nix tweeted.

Shazier is recovering from spinal stabilization surgery on Dec. 7 in Cincinnati. Earlier this month, Shazier's father, Vernon, told WPXI that his son had regained feeling in his legs.

Eight Steelers were named to the Pro Bowl this season and 10 total with injury replacements.

"There's one guy that's supposed to be here that's not here, but hopefully is watching, and that's Ryan," Roethlisberger said. "Ryan, we love you, we've got you on our cleats, we've got you on our shirts. We're loving you, buddy."

In 12 games for the Steelers in 2017, Shazier finished with 89 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 11 passes defensed. In four NFL seasons, he has 299 tackles, seven sacks, seven forced fumbles and seven interceptions.

Shazier's return to football is up in the air. The Steelers hope to have him back in 2018.