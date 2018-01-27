Saints' Jordan sends 108-year-old WWII veteran to Super Bowl

Cameron Jordan will not be playing in Super Bowl LII with the New Orleans Saints, but the defensive end made sure one of the team's biggest fans will be in attendance.

Earlier this week, Jordan presented Lawrence Brooks, a 108-year-old World War II veteran, with a pair tickets for the big game. Brooks, who lives in New Orleans, served in the 91st Engineer Battalion during World War II, WGNO reported.

"We wish we would be in the Super Bowl, but honestly I think we have a great shot at it next year," the 28-year-old Jordan said on a video of Wednesday's Facetime call with Brooks, which was posted by the Saints.

"I just wanted to say thank you for everything you did in military service back in your younger days."

Brooks was quick to show his appreciation as well.

"I appreciate everything you do, too," Brooks said. "And I want you to keep it up, keep it up, you hear?"

Brooks will head to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to watch as the New England Patriots bid to defend their Super Bowl title against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4 (6:30 p.m. ET).

Jordan was the New Orleans Saints' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.