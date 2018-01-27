NFL fines Eagles LB Nigel Bradham, Vikings LB Anthony Barr

The NFL fined Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr $9,115 apiece for their respective infractions during Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Bradham was fined for a facemask penalty with 6:34 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard pass completion to Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon.

The fine was the first this season for Bradham, who recorded four tackles in the Eagles' 38-7 rout of the Vikings.

Barr was fined for unnecessary roughness following an extra point by Philadelphia in the fourth quarter.

The fine was the third this season for Barr, who was docked $18,231 for a horse collar tackle in Week 3 and $9,115 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in Week 6.