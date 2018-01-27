Joe McKnight shooter found guilty of manslaughter

A jury in Gretna (La.) found Ronald Gasser guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of former NFL running back Joe McKnight, multiple outlets reported.

Gasser, 56, faces up to 40 years in prison on the heels of a road-rage confrontation on Dec. 1, 2016, in Terrytown, which is just outside New Orleans. He initially was charged with second-degree murder, which carries a life sentence.

State District Judge Ellen Kovach set a March 15 sentencing date.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick said in a news release that justice was served, while his assistants said that the McKnight family was pleased with the decision.

Defense attorneys argued Gasser fired in self-defense at McKnight, who was standing at his open passenger-side window following a five-mile rolling confrontation that began with aggressive driving on a New Orleans bridge.

McKnight emerged as a star in his three seasons with USC, rushing for 1,014 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior in 2009.

He was selected by the New York Jets in the 2010 draft and played three seasons with the team. McKnight also played for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014 as well as one season in the Canadian Football League, competing in two games for the Edmonton Eskimos and three with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

McKnight totaled 505 rushing yards on 113 carries and caught 23 passes for 241 yards in 41 NFL games.