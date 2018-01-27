Home / Sports News / NFL

Jaguars S Barry Church fined for hit on Pats' Rob Gronkowski

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 27, 2018 at 10:19 AM
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church was fined $24,309 on Friday for a helmet to helmet hit that leveled New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski late in the second quarter of the AFC Championship game this past Sunday.

Church drew a 15-yard penalty on the play that knocked Gronkowski out of the game with a concussion.

The Patriots went on to win the game 24-20, but Gronkowski is still in concussion protocol and is not yet cleared to practice this week for the Super Bowl next Sunday.

Church was apologetic after the game, noting Gronkowski is tough to tackle because of his size and adding that he hopes the tight end can play in the Super Bowl.

"I hope he's healthy," Church said. "I know he didn't come back so I hope he is alright. It was a tough call, but you have to go with what they call."

That penalty and a 32-yard pass interference call on cornerback A.J. Bouye set up New England's first touchdown -- 55 seconds before halftime.

