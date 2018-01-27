Giants QB Eli Manning 'excited' to work with Shurmur

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning appears to be looking toward the future and leaving an uncomfortable 2017 season in his rear-view mirror.

Manning told the New York Daily News that he was "excited" to be working with new coach Pat Shurmur, who was formally introduced as the Giants' head coach on Friday.

The 37-year-old Manning endured a difficult season in which he saw his 210-game consecutive start streak halted as the Giants limped to a 3-13 campaign.

"(I'm) just excited to see how he calls games, how he looks at defenses, how he wants to pick them apart and just seeing his insight to that and learn from it," Manning said, per the newspaper. "So we can see things the same way, have great communication and figure out how to score some points."

The Giants scored just 15.4 points per game, second only to the winless Cleveland Browns (14.6).

Shurmur made it clear on Friday that he plans to work with Manning in the 2018 season.

"I watched Eli throw a little bit over the summer and I walked away saying he looked really, really good," Shurmur said. "He looked fit. He was throwing the ball well. The ball had good velocity coming off his hands. Again, I think he's got years left. How much? I don't know. But I think he has time left and I look forward to working with him.

"I think what's important is we have a guy here who has helped this organization win Super Bowls. He's an outstanding player and I'm really looking forward to working with him."

Manning completed 352 of 571 passes for 3,468 yards with 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season. He has two years and $22 million remaining on his contract, plus an additional $11 million in bonuses -- including a roster bonus of $5 million due to March 15.

"I'm here to work," Manning said. "I'm here to learn and be studious and learn from him and just get the offense and the plays that he wants to run and do it his way. That's the best way to have an offense be successful."