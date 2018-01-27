Cowboys WR Switzer has ankle surgery

Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver Ryan Switzer underwent arthroscopic ankle surgery earlier this week.

Switzer had bone spurs removed from his left ankle, according to the Cowboys' official website. He is expected to be ready for the start of the team's offseason program.

A fourth-round draft pick out of West Virginia, Switzer was utilized primarily on special teams. He earned a spot on the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team as a kick returner.

Switzer had only six receptions for 41 yards for the year, capped by a four-catch performance at Philadelphia in the regular-season finale.

Switzer averaged 8.8 yards on 29 point returns and 25.0 yards on 24 kick returns while appearing in all 16 games for Dallas.