Tom Brady keeps gloves on, Rob Gronkowski missing for New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was still wearing red gloves while tight end Rob Gronkowski was absent during Friday's walkthrough session at the Empower Fieldhouse in Foxborough, Mass.

Brady, who was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, is working his way past an injury sustained to his right hand during practice last week. The Patriots reported that he was a full participant in practice along with safety Devin McCourty (shoulder), who also was limited on Thursday.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP needed 10 to 12 stitches to close a gash on his thumb after colliding with running back Rex Burkhead on a handoff attempt. Brady said on his radio show Monday that he expected to have the stitches removed from his right thumb sometime this week.

Gronkowski is recovering from a concussion sustained on a helmet-to-helmet hit from safety Barry Church in the second quarter of the Patriots' 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game.

The Patriots admitted that Gronkowski would not be able to play if the game was Sunday, but fortunately Gronk has an extra week to be ready for Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Gronkowski had a team-high 69 catches for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Gronkowski set the NFL single-season record for touchdowns (18 -- 17 receiving, one rushing) and receiving yards (1,327) by a tight end in 2011. The five-time Pro Bowl selection also became the first player at the position to lead the conference in scoring with 108 points.

The Patriots also reported that defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (concussion) would have been out if the game were played Sunday. They added that defensive lineman Malcom Brown (foot), who did not practice, running back Mike Gillislee (knee) and offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle (knee), who were limited participants, would have been questionable.