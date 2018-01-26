Tom Brady: Gisele Bündchen predicted 'awesome' season after Chiefs game

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A clip from Tom Brady's new documentary series shows Gisele Bündchen predicting an awesome season for the New England Patriots after a devastating Week 1 loss.

The first chapter of the Facebook Watch series Tom vs. Time was released Thursday.

Chapter one begins with a glimpse into Brady's private life at home. He shows off giant binders filled with information on every season. He pulls one out from 2016, showing the suspension letter he received that season for his role in DeflateGate. The binders also include sheets from Patriots practice sessions. Brady pencils important quotes from coach Bill Belichick on some of the papers.

He also talks about his motivation and displays his Super Bowl rings while clips roll from his Super Bowl victory in February against the Atlanta Falcons.

The 41-year-old gunslinger eventually walks into the TB12 Sports Therapy Center in Foxborough, Mass., where he meets up with his training guru, Alex Guerrero.

Brady reveals that he was at first skeptical of Guerrero's methods.

"I met Alex when he was coming to our facility to work with different players," Brady said. "I was like, 'yeah what can he do that has been different than what everyone else has done for me?' ... Which is just ice your shoulder and take some rest."

"Boy did I learn a lot. I see pliability as lengthening and softening of muscles to get them into balance. Over the years, so many muscle contractions or throughout all of the workouts we do, we shorten our muscles. So if you can get them to lengthen, then when you contract, you can fully contract then relax. We are so close, he is much more than someone that just works on me physically."

Guerrero also spoke, saying that they try to get the brain to normalize the behavior of impact.

"Prior to the season starting, we really try to get his brain to understand that there is going to be impact and then prepare his body for the impact," Guerrero said. "To almost feel as if it's normal behavior for him."

At the end of the 15-minute clip, Gisele and Brady are riding in a car, away from the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

New England lost that game 42-27 and Brady completed fewer than 50 percent of his passes and failed to throw a touchdown.

"We were just so [expletive]," Brady said, while driving his car.

"You're not ... you just were not in sync yet," Bündchen replied. "You just don't know each other. It's like building a relationship. The first time you meet somebody, you're not going to be your best friend. It takes time to get to know people ... they are going to get to know you, your looks the way you play and the way you do things ... you are going to get to know them."

"It's going to be awesome. I know it. OK?"

In case you didn't hear, the Patriots are playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

Bündchen was right.