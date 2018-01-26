Pittsburgh Steelers DE Cameron Heyward: 'Load of crap' to blame Mike Tomlin

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward came to the defense of Mike Tomlin with the coach under fire following the team's playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Most notably, Heyward strongly dismissed the notion that the Steelers lack discipline under Tomlin.

"It's a load of crap to me," the 28-year-old Pro Bowl selection said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "We're grown men. We're not in Little League. We lost the game, and we overcame a lot. A lot of teams would have fallen by the wayside.

"Coach T kept everyone focused and moving on to the next problem. Obviously, we had too many problems to deal with, but that's not on him. ... It falls on me and Ben (Roethlisberger). We're leaders. As much as we talk about the drama and stuff, it wasn't like guys were getting arrested or anything, or being caught with stuff. We'll move past it. It's nothing that will stick with this team."

Heyward recorded 12 sacks and 45 tackles this season for the Steelers, who finished with a 13-3 mark before dropping a 45-42 decision to the Jaguars in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs.