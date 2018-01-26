NFL players suffered most concussions in league history since being tracked

Concussions continued to rise in the NFL in 2017, reaching its highest total in the six years the league has been tracking them.

NFL players suffered 281 concussions this season -- 38 more than the previous high of 243 from the 2016 season, the league announced Friday.

"Certainly we are disappointed that the concussion numbers are up," said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, said in a conference call, per USA Today. "It is something which challenges us now to roll up our sleeves and continue to work hard to see that number come down. I believe we will attack that problem in a number of ways."

Sills said the NFL will share information with individual clubs, including the data in the number of incidents occurring in the regular season vs. the preseason.

"We will continue to elaborate with, communicate with and inform the competition committee of the rules of the game. We'll continue our work on protective equipment," said Sills. "We take this as a challenge because we're not going to be satisfied until we drive that number much lower, and that's going to continue to be a focus of our efforts."

The league had fewer concussions during the 2017 regular season (190) than in 2015 (192), but the biggest reason for the rise was 91 concussions suffered in the preseason -- nearly half (45) coming in practices.

There were 26 concussions reported in preseason practices in 2016, and the league's executive vice president of health and safety initiatives, Jeff Miller, said practice drills will be examined to see what could have led to the spike.

One encouraging sign, noted Sills, is that players are doing a better job at self-reporting concussion symptoms. In the past season, 50 more concussions were self-reported.

"More players are coming up to us and telling us about their symptoms," Sills said. "I'm pleased to see the data show that is a substantial increase. ... We think that's a very positive development. And it reflects the fact that everyone has a very low threshold for doing screening, and we're proud that we're doing more screening exams than we've ever done before, so that our detection can be even more complete."