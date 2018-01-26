Former Chargers CB Lee sues police for unlawful arrest

Former Chargers cornerback Michael Lee claimed in a lawsuit that two San Diego police officers broke his arm during an arrest last year, causing him to lose his spot with the team.

Lee claimed the officers violated his civil rights and arrested him without probable cause on May 28. He also accused them of negligence and battery and is seeking unspecified damages.

"(Lee) incurred substantial medical bills, lost earnings, lost earning capacity and severe emotional distress," the lawsuit states, per the San Diego Union-Tribune. "In addition, (Lee) was disabled from playing professional football, and was deprived of the opportunity to pursue his life-long dream of playing in the NFL."

According to the lawsuit, Lee was outside a club waiting for a friend to pick him up when two officers approached and told him to exit the area around 2 a.m. Lee walked away as directed, but a short time later officers again approached Lee, who at that time had spoken to his friend and knew he was close by.

The officers told Lee they were going to "take him in," forced him to the ground and put him in handcuffs, per the lawsuit. Lee sustained injuries to his eye as well as a broken arm in the altercation, with the lawsuit claiming the officers ignored his request for medical tratement and booked him into jail on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest.

"This was a devastating injury," Lee's attorney Michael Marrinan said, per the newspaper. "It took 16 screws to repair it."

Lee had been on the Chargers practice squad in 2016, and signed a future contract last January. The Chargers waived him with a non-football injury designation five days after the incident.