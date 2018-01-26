Bills' Incognito apologized, 'hugged it out' with Jags' Ngakoue

Buffalo Bills guard Richie Incognito said he apologized and "hugged it out" with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue when the two met to clear the air after the latter accused him of using racial slurs in their Jan. 7 playoff game.

"I saw him in the locker room (at the Pro Bowl), went up to him, said, 'Good to finally meet you.' I apologized for my part in this, and I said I hope we can get a drink here and I can get to know you better," Incognito told TheMMQB.com on Thursday. "He was cool. We shook hands and hugged it out."

Incognito did not disclose to TheMMQB.com exactly what was said during the Jaguars' 10-3 win over the Bills.

"What happened on the field that day is an exchange between two men in the setting of a football game," Incognito said. "We're gonna keep it between us. Out of peace and armistice, we are just going to keep it between us.

"I do think it's dead. I hope it can be put to bed."

Ngakoue, who did not speak to TheMMQB.com, offered the following on Twitter after Jacksonville's victory over Buffalo:

"Great win to day! And 64, you goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs." Ngakoue tweeted. "I'm proud of my African heritage, as are 70% of the other Black players in this league. #Iaintjonathanmartin!"

Incognito, who wears jersey No. 64, was suspended for the final eight games of the 2013 season and later released from the Miami Dolphins for harassing teammate Jonathan Martin.

In a voice message to Martin, Incognito used racial slurs and profane language. Martin left the Dolphins and later revealed that he struggled with depression and tried to kill himself on multiple occasions after quitting football due to the harassment.