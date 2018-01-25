Mike McCoy joins Arizona Cardinals as offensive coordinator

New Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks hired Mike McCoy to run his offense in Arizona, according to a report.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Thursday that McCoy and the team are working out a deal this week to make him the Cardinals' new offensive coordinator.

McCoy was the head coach of the then San Diego Chargers from 2013 to 2016, and was the Denver Broncos' offense coordinator this past season. McCoy was fired in November and the Broncos finished the season tied for 17th in the NFL in offensive yards per game.

Rapoport also reported that the Cardinals will retain quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich.