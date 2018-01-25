Home / Sports News / NFL

Mike McCoy joins Arizona Cardinals as offensive coordinator

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 25, 2018 at 8:30 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

New Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks hired Mike McCoy to run his offense in Arizona, according to a report.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Thursday that McCoy and the team are working out a deal this week to make him the Cardinals' new offensive coordinator.

McCoy was the head coach of the then San Diego Chargers from 2013 to 2016, and was the Denver Broncos' offense coordinator this past season. McCoy was fired in November and the Broncos finished the season tied for 17th in the NFL in offensive yards per game.

Rapoport also reported that the Cardinals will retain quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Simone Biles to Larry Nassar judge: 'You are my hero' Simone Biles to Larry Nassar judge: 'You are my hero'
Vandals tear up 'Field of Dreams' field in Iowa Vandals tear up 'Field of Dreams' field in Iowa
Report: Ravens tried to trade for Dolphins' Jarvis Landry Report: Ravens tried to trade for Dolphins' Jarvis Landry
Gisele Bündchen tried to use kicker to convince Tom Brady to retire Gisele Bündchen tried to use kicker to convince Tom Brady to retire
Sylvester Stallone supports Eagles in Super Bowl Sylvester Stallone supports Eagles in Super Bowl
Loading...