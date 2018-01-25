Indianapolis Colts to have second interview with Josh McDaniels

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels reportedly will have a second interview with Indianapolis Colts officials this week, reinforcing the assumption that he will be the team's next head coach.

McDaniels will meet with Colts owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard on Friday, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

The Colts cannot finalize a deal with McDaniels until after the Super Bowl, but a second interview might help the team and McDaniels get a head start on offseason preparations.

The Colts are not speaking with any other candidates for their head coaching job, which came open when Chuck Pagano was fired.