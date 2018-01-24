Sylvester Stallone supports Eagles in Super Bowl

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Sylvester "Rocky" Stallone is in full Philadelphia Eagles mode on social media.

The 71-year-old actor was born in New York, but says he has been an Eagles fan since he was a teenager. Stallone posted a video on social media, voicing his fandom on Monday. He posted a photo of his famous Rocky statue outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Tuesday.

"Yo Eagles, man if you haven't guessed it out by now, I am a diehard fan," Sly said in the video. "I've been bitten by the Eagles bug since I was around 15-years-old. I saw Timmy Brown, who was my favorite player, run back a couple of touchdowns. I said [expletive], I'm going to do that for a living."

"Then I found out I lack one thing: ability. Anyway, that shouldn't hold me back too long, but it did. Anyway, I got the ring, I got the jersey, I got the will. I've got the optimism that the birds are going to fly over Philly. Keep punching Philly."

Stallone sported a custom No. 22 Stallone Eagles jersey, which included his autograph, for the video.

"Birds of a feather fly together and we are going to soar this weekend! Go Eagles!!! @philadelphiaeagles," Stallone wrote for the caption on the video.

His post of the Rocky statue showed the sculpture wearing an Eagles towel around the bottom, a scarf on his shoulders and an Eagles cap.

"Now here is a statue that REALLY knows how to dress like a WINNER!!!!! I have tremendous respect for Tom Brady and the Patriots, but "...It's about how much you can TAKE and keep moving forward! That's how WINNIN' is done!!!!" EAGLES BY KNOCKOUT!!! @Phillymayor @Phillycityrep #Flyeaglesfly," Stallone wrote on the social media posts.

That same statue was decorated with Minnesota Vikings gear before the NFC Championship. After the game, someone drove a dune buggy up the famous Rocky steps.