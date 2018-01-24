Home / Sports News / NFL

Patriots' Gronkowski listed as non-participant in practice

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 24, 2018 at 6:31 PM
| License Photo

Tight end Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots, who left the AFC Championship Game because of a concussion, was listed on Wednesday's injury report as a player who did not participate in practice.

Since the Patriots did not practice Wednesday, the report provides a projection that Gronkowski would have stayed on the sidelines if a practice had been held.

Gronkowski left the game in the first half Sunday after a helmet-to-helmet hit by safety Barry Church of the Jacksonville Jaguars and was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol.

"Whatever (Gronkowski's) situation is, whatever his status is, we'll put it on the injury report," head coach Bill Belichick said earlier Wednesday.

NFL Media reported there were "positive vibes" that Gronkowski will be able to play in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 4 (6:30 p.m. ET) in Minneapolis.

Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise also was listed as a non-participant in practice for the Patriots because of a concussion, while defensive lineman Malcolm Brown (foot), running back Mike Gillislee (knee) and tackle LaAdrian Waddle would have been limited in practice, according to the report.

For the Eagles, running back Jay Ajayi (ankle) was a full participant and linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (hamstring) was listed as limited.

Ellerbe, a starter in the playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons, missed Sunday's NFC Championship Game against Minnesota because of the hamstring injury.

