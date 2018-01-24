Gisele Bündchen tried to use kicker to convince Tom Brady to retire

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Supermodel Gisele Bündchen reportedly asked former NFL kicker Jay Feely to convince husband Tom Brady to retire.

Feely -- who played with Brady at Michigan -- dropped the anecdote in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

He said the conversation occurred when Feely vacationed with Brady and his family last spring at an undisclosed location.

Feely said Bündchen was "trying to get me to convince [Tom] to stop playing." The retired kicker said Brady's wife "was dead serious."

Brady, 40, just completed his 18th regular season in the NFL. He is playing in his eighth Super Bowl, trying to win his sixth Lombardi Trophy. He led the NFL in passing yards and passing attempts this season.

This isn't the first time Bündchen has voiced her desire for Brady to quit the game of football. "If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today," Brady told Sirius XM Radio in February 2017. "She told me that last night three times."

"And I said, 'Too bad, babe, I'm having too much fun right now.' You know, I feel like I can still do it. If you love what you do and you're capable of doing it, then I might be so bored if I wasn't going out there knowing that I could still do it. So I'm going to work hard to be ready to go, and I still plan on playing for a long time."

In May, Bündchen did an interview on CBS This Morning, where she revealed that Brady has "concussions."

"You know, I just have to say as a wife, I'm a little bit, it's, as you know, it's not the most like, let's say, un-aggressive sport, right?" Bündchen said. "Football, like he had a concussion last year, I mean he has concussions pretty much every-you know, we don't talk about it but he does have concussions. I don't really think it's a healthy thing for your body to go through like, through that kind of aggression like, all the time-that cannot be healthy for you, right? I mean I'm planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we're like 100, I hope."

In 2015, Brady mentioned in a conference call that his "goal" is to play 10 more years, according to NJ Advance Media. Patriots owner Robert Kraft said that Brady told him he is willing to play six or seven more years, when he spoke at the Annual League Meeting.

Brady and Gisele married in 2009. They have two children together, while Brady also has a son from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.