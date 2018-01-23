Alberto Riveron has Roger Goodell's support, will return as NFL head of officiating

Alberto Riveron, the NFL's senior vice president of officiating, will return next season in the same role, the NFL confirmed Tuesday.

Riveron is finishing his first season as the head of NFL officiating, and an NFL spokesman told NFL.com that he has the support of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Riveron replaced Dean Blandino, who left following the 2016 season to join FOX Sports.

The league made a transition to a centralized review system this season, and Riveron has final say on all calls reviewed from the command center in New York.

That new system did not bring an end to controversy regarding what constitutes a reception. A number of plays that appeared to involve a legal reception were ruled to be a no-catch on review.