Home / Sports News / NFL

Six arrests linked to Philadelphia Eagles' NFC title win

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 22, 2018 at 5:00 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

According to information released by the Philadelphia police department Monday, there were six arrests in connection with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC Championship on Sunday.

Three of the arrests stemmed from people attempting to sell fraudulent tickets, two were for disorderly conduct and one person was arrested for assaulting a police officer.

The assault took place during a bloody, pregame parking lot incident when a shirtless man with a bloodied face was arrested as mounted police arrived to restore order.

The Eagles advanced to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII and Philadelphia's police force was prepared for wild scenes if the team won or lost the game.

Hours before Philadelphia's 38-7 win, officers greased up light poles to discourage fans from climbing them. It was the same tactic law enforcement took when the Philadelphia Phillies won the 2008 World Series and advanced to the Fall Classic the following year.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Nick Foles leads Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl with win over Vikings Nick Foles leads Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl with win over Vikings
Nick Foles, Eagles embrace underdog role in Super Bowl Nick Foles, Eagles embrace underdog role in Super Bowl
New England Patriots open as early Super Bowl favorites over Philadelphia Eagles New England Patriots open as early Super Bowl favorites over Philadelphia Eagles
Australian Open: Hyeon Chung upsets Novak Djokovic Australian Open: Hyeon Chung upsets Novak Djokovic
Julie Ertz cries happy tears after husband's Eagles make Super Bowl Julie Ertz cries happy tears after husband's Eagles make Super Bowl
Loading...