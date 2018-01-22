Six arrests linked to Philadelphia Eagles' NFC title win

According to information released by the Philadelphia police department Monday, there were six arrests in connection with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC Championship on Sunday.

Three of the arrests stemmed from people attempting to sell fraudulent tickets, two were for disorderly conduct and one person was arrested for assaulting a police officer.

The assault took place during a bloody, pregame parking lot incident when a shirtless man with a bloodied face was arrested as mounted police arrived to restore order.

The Eagles advanced to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII and Philadelphia's police force was prepared for wild scenes if the team won or lost the game.

Hours before Philadelphia's 38-7 win, officers greased up light poles to discourage fans from climbing them. It was the same tactic law enforcement took when the Philadelphia Phillies won the 2008 World Series and advanced to the Fall Classic the following year.