New England Patriots open as early Super Bowl favorites over Philadelphia Eagles

Moments after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday to earn a berth in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, the Westgate sports book in Las Vegas opened New England as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under opened at 47.5 points.

The Wynn Las Vegas sports book, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal, opened New England as a 6 1/2-point favorite, with a total of 47.

The William Hill Race & Sports book released its odds with the Patriots a 5-point favorite. William Hill set the total for the game at over/under 48.

In last year's Super Bowl, won when New England overcame a 28-3 deficit to the Atlanta Falcons, a record-setting $138.5 million was wagered in Nevada sports books, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

In their last 12 games, the Patriots have covered the spread 10 times, although they failed to cover the 7 1/2-point spread against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Led by quarterback Nick Foles, the Eagles have cashed in as underdogs for three straight weeks.

The Patriots and Eagles have met once before in the Super Bowl, in Super Bowl XXXIX on Feb. 6, 2005, in Jacksonville.

The Patriots won 24-21 with Tom Brady throwing for 236 yards and two touchdowns. New England wide receiver Deion Branch was named MVP after compiling 133 yards on 11 receptions.

According to OddsShark.com, this is the sixth time in the past 15 years the Patriots have been the favorite to win the Super Bowl.