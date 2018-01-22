Home / Sports News / NFL

New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars AFC title game draws huge TV ratings

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 22, 2018 at 8:31 PM
The New England Patriots pulled off another postseason comeback to reach their eighth Super Bowl of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era and Sunday's telecast generated huge ratings.

The viewership was so high that not only was New England's 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars the highest rated game of the 2017 season, it also was the highest-rated program since the Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl LI for their fifth title.

Sunday's win drew an average overnight household rating of 27.3. In the Boston market the game earned a household rating of 50.1 to go along with a market share of 75, the highest market share for a Patriots game besides the Super Bowl in the last two seasons.

Last season, the FOX broadcast drew a 45.3 rating, and 70 percent of American households watched the game. It was the fifth highest-rated program in TV history and trailed only Super Bowl XLVIII between Denver and Seattle in 2014 as the most-watched event in FOX history.

New England participated in the two highest-rated games of the season. Its 27-24 win at Pittsburgh on Dec. 17 drew a 15.2 rating.

