Jimmy Garoppolo will earn bonus if New England Patriots win Super Bowl

Even though he won't be wearing a New England uniform at Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis, there's little doubt who Jimmy Garoppolo wants to win.

The current San Francisco quarterback and former Patriots quarterback already has earned a $79,000 bonus thanks to New England advancing past the AFC Championship Game.

According to reports, Garoppolo could earn nearly $190,000 in bonuses if Tom Brady can engineer one more win this NFL season.

Members of the winning Super Bowl team get $102,000; members on the losing team get $56,000. The Patriots already have earned $21,000 for their AFC Divisional win over Tennessee. Beating the Jacksonville Jaguars was worth $58,000 to each Patriot.

The Patriots traded Garoppolo to San Francisco for a 2018 second-round pick on Oct. 31. He started the first two games of the 2016 regular season and threw for 1,560 yards in six games after being traded to the 49ers.