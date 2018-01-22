Cleveland Browns on verge of hiring Todd Haley as offensive coordinator

After being let go as the offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Todd Haley is set to fill the same role for the Cleveland Browns.

Multiple outlets reported Monday that Haley is close to inking a deal to become the first offensive coordinator under Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson.

When the deal is official, Haley is expected to assume play-calling responsibilities from Jackson. Jackson, who is 1-31 in two seasons, said he would turn those duties over to an experienced coordinator.

Haley did not have his contract renewed by Pittsburgh following last week's 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round. After he was not retained, Haley came under fire for play calling after Pittsburgh was stopped twice on fourth-and-inches, and he did not call for a quarterback sneak by Ben Roethlisberger.

The 50-year-old spent the previous six seasons with the Steelers. Pittsburgh made the playoffs for the fourth straight season but after Haley was not retained reports surfaced that he clashed with Roethlisberger.

Despite the reports of disagreements with Roethlisberger, the Steelers placed in the top 10 in scoring in four straight seasons. Last season, they were third in total yards and net passing yards per game and eighth in points per game.

Last season, Roethlisberger was 13th with a 93.4 passer rating while running back Le'Veon Bell was third with 1,291 yards and Antonio Brown led the league with 1,533 yards on 101 receptions.

Before taking over in Pittsburgh, he was 19-26 as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2008 until getting fired in Week 14 of the 2011.

He also was the offensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals in 2007-08. In 2008, the team won its first division title since 1975 and advanced to its first Super Bowl when it set a franchise-record with 427 points.

Hall of Famer Kurt Warner was Arizona's quarterback when it lost to Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLII. Last week, he heartily endorsed Haley by tweeting: "I know if I had anything left in this old body, I would sign up tomorrow to work and play for Todd again."

From 1999 to 2006, Haley was a receivers coach for the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and New York Jets.

When the Browns formally announce Haley, he will become the third new offensive assistant for the team Earlier this month, Cleveland hired Adam Henry to be the receivers coach and Ken Zampese to be the quarterbacks coach.