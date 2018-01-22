Atlanta Falcons hire Greg Knapp to coach Matt Ryan, quarterbacks

The Atlanta Falcons named Greg Knapp as their new quarterbacks coach on Monday, reuniting him with the team and head coach Dan Quinn.

Knapp is taking over for Bush Hamdan, who left the Falcons to be the offensive coordinator at the University of Washington.

Knapp was Atlanta's offensive coordinator from 2004-2006. He also worked with Quinn in Seattle and San Francisco.

Knapp was the offensive coordinator for the Seahawks in 2009 when Quinn was the assistant head coach/defensive line coach. Knapp and Quinn also worked together on the coaching staff for the 49ers.

He spent four seasons as the quarterbacks coach of the Denver Broncos from 2013 to 2016. Knapp teamed with Peyton Manning to win Denver's third Super Bowl in 2016. He was not retained by the Broncos when Vance Joseph took the head coaching job.

Knapp, 54, also served as the offensive coordinator of the Oakland Raiders from 2007-2008 and again in 2012.

From 2010 to 2011, he was the quarterbacks coach of the Houston Texans.