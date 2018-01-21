Robert Kraft: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick part of New England Patriots' foreseeable future

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told the NFL Network on Sunday that quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick are part of the team's plans for the foreseeable future, despite reports of a feud.

An ESPN report earlier this month claimed "serious disagreements" among Kraft, Belichick and Brady that threatened the future of the franchise that has won five Super Bowls in the past 16 seasons.

Kraft has denied a rift exists between Brady and Belichick, but suggested they need "to get their egos checked."

"In life, you know, the hardest thing is to surround yourself with quality people, even in a marriage if it's your partner, and then having continuity," Kraft said. "Life is difficult, especially if you're doing things at a high level. Having continuity, keeping things going ... You know that fact that Tommy and Bill Belichick and my family have been together for 18 years.

"There's a lot of strong-minded people, but when you have something good going, everybody's got to get their egos checked in and try to hold it together."

Brady, who deeply cut the thumb of his throwing hand during practice last week, started Sunday's AFC title game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had been listed as questionable on the team's injury report.

The team has been very quiet about Brady's injury, but Kraft addressed it before Sunday's game.

"Sometimes freak accidents happen," Kraft said. "Thank goodness it wasn't as severe as we thought it could be, but you don't know, and today will be a great test. There isn't anyone who is mentally tougher and prepares harder than Tommy and we'll see."