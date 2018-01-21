Philadelphia Eagles have dance party before NFC Championship

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are super excited to be in the NFC Championship. They celebrated the fact by having a dance party.

Eagles players crowded into a team auditorium on Friday. Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson sang Family Tradition by Hank Williams Jr. before the entire team erupted while singing and dancing to Meek Mill's Dreams and Nightmares.

This is far from the first time the Eagles have celebrated with singing and dancing after a big win. On Oct. 12, after beating the Carolina Panthers, Eagles players Malcolm Jenkins, LeGarrette Blount and Jalen Mills showed off their moves in the locker room.

The team also performed some choreographed dance routines during their 13-3 campaign in 2017.

Philadelphia owner Jeffery Lurie joined a dance party with the team on Jan. 13 after the Eagles beat the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round last weekend.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson talked to reporters on Friday. He said the team is focused.

"The messaging is, we've got to focus on this game. We've got to focus on the Vikings," Pederson said. "We've got to focus on our jobs and the schemes and the game plan and have good practices and win today. Win Friday. Wednesday and Thursday, we've already put those two days to rest. Now it's about winning Friday and just kind of stacking the days. Doing the same things that we've done that got us in this spot. That's all we've been talking about."

The Eagles face the Minnesota Vikings at 6:40 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The winner of the game faces the New England Patriots or Jacksonville Jaguars in the Super Bowl at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.