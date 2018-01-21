Pat Shurmur favorite to be next New York Giants head coach, Jack Del Rio as DC

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is expected to have a second interview with the New York Giants for their head coaching vacancy, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sunday.

Also, former Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio is a top candidate to be the Giants defensive coordinator.

Shurmur is presumed to be the next Giants coach, according to the report. If the Vikings lose Sunday's NFC title game to the Philadelphia Eagles, he can negotiate or sign a contract right away.

It is believed that Shurmur lists Del Rio as a favorite to be his defensive coordinator, and Del Rio is reportedly interested in the job.

Del Rio was fired as the Raiders coach after finishing the season 6-10, and he was 25-23 over three seasons. The Raiders owe Del Rio an average of $6 million per year for the remaining three years of his contract. Any salary he is paid by the Giants will offset what the Raiders owe him, a source told Mortensen.