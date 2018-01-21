New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman to evaluate quarterbacks in NFL Draft

New York Giants new general manager Dave Gettleman wants Eli Manning to remain as the team's quarterback but plans to evaluate quarterbacks available in the 2018 NFL draft, ESPN reported Sunday, citing sources.

A Jan. 12 team meeting between Gettleman and Manning is favorably described by each. Gettleman told the New York Post their meeting was "great," and Manning informed ESPN it was a very positive discussion.

Gettleman stressed to Manning that he wants to rebuild the offensive line and have a productive running game. He reportedly told Manning the Giants' personnel department still must evaluate the college class of 2018 and compare them to Giants backup Davis Webb, who was a third-round selection in 2017.

Manning reaffirmed his desire to stay with New York and is receptive of a potential successor being part of the quarterback mix.

Minnesota offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is reportedly set to be hired as the Giants' next head coach when the Vikings' season concludes. Sources indicated to ESPN that Shurmur offered a favorable impression of Manning in his interview with Gettleman.