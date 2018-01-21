Home / Sports News / NFL

Crisco Cops: Officials greasing light poles to stop Philadelphia Eagles fans from climbing

By Alex Butler  |  Jan. 21, 2018 at 2:48 PM
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Philadelphia officials are greasing light poles in the city to stop Philadelphia Eagles fans from climbing them.

They are using Crisco to do so, hence Sunday's Twitter sensation: #CriscoCops.

Fox 9 Minnesota reported that the city crews gave themselves that moniker. The officials are trying to prohibit rowdy fans from injuring themselves, or others, after the game.

CBS Pittsburgh reported that the crews worked overnight on Saturday to grease up the light poles.

The Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship at 6:40 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, which is located in downtown Philadelphia. The winner of the game faces either the New England Patriots or Jacksonville Jaguars in the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia went the NFC Championship five times under former coach Andy Reid, posting a 1-4 record. The franchise owns a 20-21 record all-time in the playoffs and has two Super Bowl appearances.

The Patriots and Jaguars kickoff the AFC Championship at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

The Super Bowl is set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Minnesota hasn't been to the Super Bowl since 1977, while the Eagles last went to the big game in 2004.

