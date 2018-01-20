Report: Collision with RB Rex Burkhead caused Tom Brady injury

The mysterious player who accidentally injured New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been identified.

Running back Rex Burkhead was involved in the incident that saw Brady sustain an injured right hand during Wednesday's practice, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL.com. While it's not clear how the injury exactly happened, multiple outlets reported that it came on a play where Brady executed a handoff.

"It was Rex Burkhead," Garafolo said on "Good Morning Football." "He'll be safe, though."

Brady missed practice on Thursday and attended Friday's press conference with red gloves on both hands. The 40-year-old is listed as questionable to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday (3:05 p.m.) in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Multiple media outlets reported that the injury is to Brady's thumb. The NFL Network reported that Brady's thumb was gushing blood and stitches were required to close the gash, but a source told the station that the quarterback was "zinging it pretty good" during Friday's practice.

Mike Felger of WBZ in Boston reported that Brady needed four stitches to close the cut, and Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported that Brady's right thumb was bent back severely on Wednesday. Curran said the ball was pushed into the webbing between Brady's thumb and index finger, causing the cut.

While all eyes are on Brady, Burkhead is also nursing an injury. He has been sidelined from game action since Week 15 with a sprained knee, although he was a limited participant in practice all week and has been listed as questionable for Sunday's contest.

Burkhead has rushed 64 times for 264 yards with five touchdowns this season while also reeling in 30 passes for 254 yards and three more scores.