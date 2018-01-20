New England Patriots, Tom Brady drop hype videos

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Superstar quarterback Tom Brady is ready for Sunday's AFC Championship. He posted a hype video to prove that point.

The New England Patriots' gunslinger posted a one-minute clip on social media Saturday. The video is narrated by Denzel Washington and features highlights from Brady's career and from last year's Super Bowl victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Washington sound bites were pulled from a graduation speech he did in 2011 at the University of Pennsylvania.

"You will fail at some point in your life. You will lose," Washington says in the video. "But here's the thing. To get something you never had, you have to do something you never did. Because the chances you take, the people you love, the faith that you have, that's what's going to define you."

Brady's clip has more than 650,000 views and 230,000 likes on Instagram, including one from Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper.

The McCourty twins - Jason McCourty and Devin McCourty - commented with a series of goat emojis, referencing Brady as the greatest of all time. Devin has won two Super Bowls with Brady.

The Patriots released a separate hype video on Saturday. That video was narrated by wide receiver Julian Edelman and titled: "It's not promised."

"You don't get here by chance," Edelman said in that video. "You don't stay here by right. It's not promised. You have to earn it! Every signle game, every single play, every signle day."

"You control what you can control and you do your job. Take no days off and you ignore the noise. You never stop working. They're coming for us, but we're coming for them."

"Let's go."

Brady is listed as questionable for the AFC title game due to a right hand injury.

The Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars kickoff at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.