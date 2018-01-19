Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Eli Rogers suffers torn ACL

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's season-ending loss, according to a published report Friday.

Rogers was hurt on Pittsburgh's final drive of Sunday's 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The 25-year-old Rogers, who had a season-high five receptions against the Jaguars, is scheduled to become a restricted free agent in the offseason.

An undrafted free agent out of Louisville in 2015, Rogers had a strong season for Pittsburgh in 2016, registering 48 catches and three touchdowns in 13 games.

His playing time dipped this past season due to the emergence of rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster and the return from suspension of Martavis Bryant.

Rogers finished with 18 receptions for only 149 yards and one score. He was limited to one catch or less in seven of his last nine regular-season games.