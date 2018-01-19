Jets WR Anderson faces 9 charges in Florida arrest

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested on nine charges early Friday morning in Sunrise, Fla.

Per the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Anderson is charged with resisting an officer, harming a public servant/family, eluding a law enforcement officer with sirens on, and several other driving violations that include speeding, running a red light and failing to drive in a single lane.

"We are aware of the situation. This is a pending legal matter and we will have no further comment," the Jets said in a statement.

The arrest was the second in eight months for Anderson.

In May, the 24-year-old was charged with a felony count of resisting arrest with violence and obstruction of a police officer after an incident at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. He still is awaiting trial, which is scheduled for March 19.

Anderson led the team with 941 yards receiving and seven touchdowns to go along with 63 catches this season. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder signed with the Jets in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Temple.